Niger’s coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’

Hours after announcing they were open to dialogue with ECOWAS, Niger’s military junta stated they will prosecute President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason and undermining state security. According to the country’s penal code, Bazoum could face the death penalty for these charges.

Bazoum and his family have been under house arrest since the coup on July 26. The West African regional bloc ECOWAS threatened military action if the junta did not reinstate Bazoum within seven days, but neither party has taken any serious action since the deadline passed. The junta blocked previous ECOWAS delegations from entering the country, but claim they are open to meeting with representatives in the coming days. Convicting Bazoum of these crimes would certainly inflame the situation further.

