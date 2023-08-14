Far-right populist Javier Milei is the biggest vote-getter in Argentina’s presidential primary

Javier Milei surprised Argentina’s political establishment by emerging from the primary elections as a front-runner on Sunday. Milei recently gained notoriety and was not viewed as a serious contender for the presidency in the October general election.

Discontent with the current government is widespread in Argentina. Annual inflation is over 100% and the Argentine Peso is rapidly depreciating. Milei wants to abolish Argentina’s Central Bank and replace the peso with the U.S. dollar. Political analysts noted that the main opposition coalition, United for Change, and the current governing coalition, Union for the Homeland, have dominated the country’s political scene for many years. Many Argentines accuse the parties of focusing on internal issues rather than the needs of the people and view Milei as a dramatic shift from the status quo.

