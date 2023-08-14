Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

On Sunday, Britain released a travel advisory for British citizens visiting Sweden. The statement identified an increase in possible terrorist attacks following Koran burnings by anti-Islam activists in the country.

In a later update, Britain’s foreign ministry said Swedish authorities foiled some planned attacks and made multiple arrests. Sweden’s National Security Advisor Henrik Landerhold noted the storming of Sweden’s embassy in Iraq, the attempted attack on its embassy in Lebanon, and the shooting of an employee at the Swedish consulate in Turkey all indicate an increased risk of terrorist activity at home. All of these events occurred in the last 30 days. Koran burnings are permitted under free speech laws in Sweden, but many Muslims worldwide view the act as deeply offensive.

