Ukraine orders evacuation of parts of north-east

Ukraine has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all civilians in 37 settlements in the north-east of the country due to increased Russian attacks in the area. The order comes as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials report that Russian troops have gained some ground in the area, while Ukraine claims to have repelled Russian attacks. The evacuation includes two towns and 35 villages, and residents are being evacuated to safe regions of Ukraine. The situation remains highly volatile and reports from both sides are yet to be independently verified.

