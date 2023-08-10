Period poverty: In Africa, women are being priced out of buying sanitary ware

A BBC survey across nine African countries has found that women on the minimum wage in Ghana have to spend one in every seven dollars they earn on sanitary pads. The survey compared the minimum wage to the cost of the cheapest sanitary pads and found that in many cases, the cost was beyond the reach of women. This issue of “period poverty” affects women across Africa, leading to concerns and activism. In some countries, women resort to using makeshift alternatives like cloth rags, plastic sheets, and other materials due to the high cost of disposable sanitary pads.

