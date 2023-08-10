Iran releases US dual nationals into house arrest, lawyer says

Iran has released five US-Iranian dual nationals into house arrest, according to US officials. The individuals include Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz, the latter of whom also holds a British passport. A fourth individual and a fifth who had been previously released were also among those affected. The releases were reportedly part of negotiations between Iran and the US. While the move is seen as a positive step, concerns remain and efforts are ongoing to secure their complete return to the United States. Iran has detained several dual nationals in recent years, typically on national security charges.

