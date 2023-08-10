Ecuador politician murder suspects are Colombian, police say

The individuals arrested in connection with the killing of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio have been identified as Colombian nationals. A seventh suspect, who died in a shootout with police, was also Colombian. Villavicencio was assassinated leaving a campaign event in Quito, and his murder has sparked concerns about organized crime’s involvement in Ecuadorian politics. Villavicencio was known for his criticism of corruption and alleged links between corruption and government officials. President Guillermo Lasso has called the assassination an attempt to sabotage the upcoming election and has asked US federal agents, including FBI agents, to assist in the investigation.

