Amazon nations fall short of agreed goal to end deforestation

The eight countries sharing the Amazon basin have fallen short of their agreed goal to end deforestation at a summit in Belém, Brazil. While a joint declaration formed an alliance to combat deforestation, each country was left to pursue its own conservation goals. The Amazon, which covers around 60% of Brazil, plays a crucial role in climate change efforts. The joint statement, named the Belém declaration, intends to “prevent the Amazon from reaching a point of no return” and included commitments to collaborate on issues like water management, health, and sustainable development. The summit is seen as a precursor to the 2025 UN Climate Change conference.

