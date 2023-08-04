Voyager 2: Nasa fully back in contact with lost space probe

NASA has successfully reestablished contact with its Voyager 2 probe, which had lost communication with Earth in July due to a wrong command. Thanks to an “interstellar shout” command, the probe’s antenna has been realigned to face Earth again, allowing NASA to regain contact. Mission controllers used a powerful transmitter to send the command, and it took 37 hours to confirm that the communication had been restored. Voyager 2, launched in 1977, is one of the two spacecraft that have ventured outside the heliosphere into interstellar space. It has provided invaluable data about outer planets and continues its journey through space.

