Ukraine counter-offensive two months in: Can it still succeed?

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has entered a critical phase, with the country launching a counter-offensive against Russian forces. While aided by Western military equipment, progress has been slow due to Russia’s extensive fortifications. Despite some small gains and strategic advancements, such as the potential disruption of Russian supply routes, the overall territorial situation remains largely unchanged since the initial invasion. Russian forces have successfully fortified their positions with triple-layered defenses, trenches, bunkers, and landmines.

The Ukrainian offensive faces challenges, including the innovative defensive tactics of the Russian military, such as booby-trapped trenches and the use of attack helicopters. As Ukraine’s counter-offensive continues, the rainy season and the approaching US presidential election cycle add time constraints that may impact the level of international support for Ukraine’s efforts.

