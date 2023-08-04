UK scouts pulled out of camp after S Korea heatwave

The UK Scouts, the largest group at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, are leaving the event early due to extreme heat. Temperatures reached 35°C (95°F), causing hundreds of participants to fall ill. The British group, which consists of over 4,000 members, is relocating from Saemangeum to Seoul in an effort to alleviate the health risks posed by the heatwave. Thunderstorms and high humidity are forecasted for the region, further exacerbating the conditions. The jamboree, attended by over 40,000 young people from around the world, is being described as the world’s largest youth camp and is held every four years.

