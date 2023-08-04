Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader’s jail term extended to 19 years

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, imprisoned since 2021, has had his jail term extended to 19 years after being found guilty of founding and funding an extremist organization. Navalny, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, has been serving a nine-year term for other charges, widely regarded as politically motivated. He will now be held in a more restrictive “special regime colony,” typically reserved for dangerous criminals and re-offenders. This move is seen as an attempt by President Putin to further deter opposition. Navalny’s defiance remains strong, urging supporters not to lose the will to resist. The UN human rights chief and Navalny’s press secretary criticize the sentence as politically motivated, while Western laboratories have previously confirmed Navalny’s poisoning by a nerve agent. Despite these challenges, Navalny’s anti-corruption activism and mobilization of anti-government protests have made a significant impact in Russia.

