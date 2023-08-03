Travis King: North Korea confirms custody of US soldier

North Korea has confirmed that it is holding Travis King, a 23-year-old US soldier who crossed the border from South Korea on July 18. The confirmation comes in response to requests for information from the UN Command, which polices the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas. The UN Command had sought information using its direct phone line to the North Korean Army. While the specific details of Pyongyang’s response were not provided, the acknowledgment could signal a readiness to negotiate. Travis King had served two months in detention in South Korea for assault charges before his border crossing.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66391573