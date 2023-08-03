Stabbing ‘rampage’ injures at least 12 in South Korea

At least 12 people have been injured in a violent attack near the South Korean capital, Seoul. The suspect drove his car into pedestrians and then proceeded to stab several others in a busy shopping center. The incident occurred during rush hour in the town of Seongnam. The motivation behind the attack remains unclear, and a man in his 20s has been arrested at the scene. While violent incidents are relatively rare in South Korea, this attack comes about two weeks after another stabbing incident in Seoul that resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66392177