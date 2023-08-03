Niger coup: Thousands march to support junta

Thousands of people in Niger’s capital, Niamey, have participated in a peaceful protest in support of the recent military coup in the country. The protesters condemned West African nations that have imposed sanctions on Niger and called for the departure of foreign troops, including those from the US and France, which have military bases in Niger to combat Islamist militants. The demonstration follows a previous protest that led to attacks on the French embassy. While some previous protests featured pro-Russia sentiments, this time organizers discouraged waving Russian flags, and participants mainly displayed Nigerien flags. The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has imposed sanctions on Niger and threatened military intervention if the ousted president is not reinstated.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-66398639