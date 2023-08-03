Giorgia Meloni: Italian PM sues Placebo frontman for defamation

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is reportedly suing Placebo singer Brian Molko for defamation after he referred to her as a fascist and a racist during a performance at the Sonic Park festival in Turin. Videos of the event show Molko making the comments from the stage, which led to an investigation by prosecutors in Turin for defamation of public institutions. Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party and heads Italy’s right-wing government, has previously initiated defamation lawsuits. She has taken legal action against media outlets and individuals for alleged defamation, including journalist Roberto Saviano and the editors of Domani newspaper. Under Italian law, defamation cases can result in criminal charges and potential custodial sentences.

