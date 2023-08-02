Niger power blackouts blamed on coup sanctions

Major cities in Niger are experiencing rolling blackouts following the recent coup in the country, which has led to Nigeria cutting electricity supplies to its northern neighbor. The power shortages are affecting cities such as Niamey, Maradi, and Zinder, with residents experiencing intermittent power for about an hour at a time before it is switched off for up to five hours. Niger is heavily dependent on Nigeria as its main supplier of electricity, and this disruption in power supply is affecting daily life and economic activities. The coup in Niger has prompted regional and international concerns, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) discussing potential military intervention to roll back the coup and restore democracy.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-66383119