Brazil police raids leave at least 43 people dead

Police raids targeting drug gangs in three Brazilian states have resulted in at least 43 deaths. In Rio de Janeiro, a shootout in the Complexo da Penha area led to the deaths of at least 10 people. In São Paulo state, 14 people died in clashes during a five-day police raid known as Operation Shield. In the state of Bahia, 19 suspects have been killed since Friday. The operations have led to the arrest of 58 people, seizure of narcotics, and confiscation of firearms. The raids have sparked criticism from officials, including Brazil’s Justice Minister, over concerns about the proportionality of police actions.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-66387599