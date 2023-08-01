Voyager 2: Nasa loses contact with probe after sending wrong command

NASA has lost contact with its Voyager 2 probe after sending it the wrong command, causing the spacecraft to tilt its antenna away from Earth. The probe, which has been exploring the universe since 1977, is currently more than 12.3 billion miles away from Earth in interstellar space. NASA hopes that communication will resume when the probe is due to reset in October. Voyager 2 and its twin, Voyager 1, are the only spacecraft to operate outside the heliosphere, reaching interstellar space in 2018 and 2012, respectively. The probes were designed to explore Jupiter and Saturn and carry a Golden Record with messages intended for extraterrestrial communication.

