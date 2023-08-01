Niger coup: France to evacuate citizens after embassy attack

Following the recent coup in Niger, anti-French sentiment has led to attacks on the French embassy and protests outside the embassy in Niamey. As a result, France has decided to evacuate its citizens from Niger. Germany and Italy are also organizing flights for their nationals to leave the country. The coup has caused demonstrations against the former colonial power, and both Burkina Faso and Mali have warned that any forcible attempt to restore the ousted president in Niger would be seen as a declaration of war. The situation in the region is becoming increasingly volatile, with an escalation in the number of ransomware attacks targeting industrial organizations and infrastructure.

