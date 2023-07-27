India’s government faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes

Narendra Modi’s government faced a no-confidence vote in India’s parliament on Wednesday. An alliance of opposition parties authorized the vote to pressure Modi into addressing ethnic clashes in the northeastern Manipur state.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules over the Manipur state alongside a coalition government of other parties. Over 60,000 individuals have faced displacement and 130 have died since violence erupted in early May. The same day, an anonymous police official reported incidents of arson and vandalism against houses, government offices, and vehicles that continue to occur in multiple Manipur districts. Modi did not publicly comment on the violence until a video of a mob molesting two naked women in the Manipur state surfaced last week. Opposition Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor stated that Manipur has experienced horrendous violence since May 3, and mitigating the conflict must be the government’s main agenda. Modi’s party will remain in power as the BJP has a majority of 301 members in the lower house of parliament.

