Powerful typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines, threatens Taiwan and China

Typhoon Doksuri battered the coastlines of the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning, and one person is already reported dead. Evacuation efforts helped protect many communities from overflowing rivers and widespread power outages.

China’s Meteorological Administration labeled the storm a super typhoon, and it is expected to retain its strength as it heads toward Taiwan and China. The storm is forecasted to make landfall in mainland China on Friday, and the manufacturing city of Guangdong is expected to be hit the hardest. Taiwan issued warnings for several southern cities and evacuated over 300 residents in the southern and eastern parts of the country. A Chinese daily newspaper reported the typhoon could be the strongest storm to hit Chinese coastal cities in the past decade. China’s Level II response indicates the storm will likely impact the entire country.

https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/typhoon-doksuri-lashes-philippines-threatens-taiwan-china-2023-07-26/