Travis King: North Korea ‘not responding to calls’ on missing soldier, says US

North Korea has not responded to attempts by the US to negotiate the release of Private Travis King, a US soldier who crossed the heavily-armed border into North Korea through the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) on Tuesday. The incident has raised tensions between the two countries, with relations already strained due to North Korea’s missile tests. PV2 King’s motives for crossing the border are unclear, and his fate remains uncertain. The lack of precedent for such a situation makes predicting the next steps challenging, and North Korea’s silence is adding to the uncertainty. Diplomats and military officials are attempting to communicate with North Korea through various channels, but it has been difficult due to the absence of diplomatic relations. The situation remains highly sensitive and complex, and experts are closely monitoring developments.

