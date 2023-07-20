New Zealand: Shooting in Auckland before World Cup kills two

New Zealand is in mourning after a shooting in Auckland left two people dead and six others injured, including police officers. The incident occurred at a construction site in the central business district, just hours before the opening of the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The gunman, identified as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, was known to police and had a history of family violence and mental health issues. The attack is not believed to be an act of terrorism, and authorities have neutralized the threat. The tournament will proceed as planned, but the shooting has cast a shadow over the event.

