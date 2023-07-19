Turkey’s Erdogan ends Gulf tour with Abu Dhabi visit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan recently toured Gulf Arab nations in search of investment and funds. Turkey’s economy has struggled under heavy deficits, chronic inflation, and a weak Turkish lira. Erdogan completed his tour in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Erdogan also visited Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and the capital of Qatar, Doha. Following Erdogan’s visit Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to purchase Turkish drones, marking the largest defense contract in Turkey’s history. The Turkish president sought to reinvigorate diplomatic ties with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi after a decade of strained relations regarding Ankara’s stances on political Islam and democracy. Turkey also mobilized troops to Doha after Saudi Arabia and the UAE blockaded Qatar in 2017. Senior Turkish officials announced they expect roughly $10 billion of direct investments from Gulf countries into the Turkish economy following Erdogan’s trip.

