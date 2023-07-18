Typhoon Talim lashes China as extreme weather grips Asia

Typhoon Talim wreaked havoc in south-eastern China, displacing 230,000 people amidst torrential rain and extreme heat sweeping across Asia. The typhoon disrupted flights, shut down fishing villages and coastal tourist spots, and left 60 people ill with heatstroke in Japan. China and South Korea witnessed record-high temperatures, while torrential rains and landslides in South Korea led to a death toll of 41. Talim brought strong winds to Guangdong and Guangxi provinces, causing damage to vehicles and properties. In Japan, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea suspended outdoor events due to scorching temperatures, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to overhaul the country’s approach to extreme weather as such events become more common. The US and Europe also experienced searing temperatures from ongoing heatwaves.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66229532