Qin Gang: China’s ‘missing’ foreign minister sparks guessing game

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s 23-day absence from public view has sparked speculation and raised questions about China’s secretive political system. As a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping and a well-known face of the Chinese government, Mr. Qin’s disappearance has led to fevered speculation among diplomats and the public.

The lack of information from the Foreign Ministry has further fueled suspicions, as abrupt disappearances of high-profile officials in China can indicate trouble or investigations. Rumors online suggest Mr. Qin may be facing an alleged extramarital affair, but the true reason for his absence remains unknown. The situation has highlighted the opacity of China’s diplomatic system and high-level decision-making.

