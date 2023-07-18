Europe heatwaves: Wildfires rage in Greece as temperatures soar

Large parts of southern Europe are experiencing record heat as wildfires spread across the continent. Temperatures reached 46.3C in Sicily, with blazes in Greece and the Swiss Alps. Climate change is intensifying heatwaves, impacting millions worldwide, and the World Meteorological Organization warns that heat waves will become more severe.

In Greece, wildfires prompted the evacuation of children from a summer camp, while Spain’s La Palma island faced a destructive blaze. The extreme heat also affected Italy, with red alerts for high health risks in Italy, Spain, Greece, and parts of the Balkans. The US and China also suffer from intense temperatures and extreme weather conditions, including torrential rains from Typhoon Talim in Asia. Experts emphasize the urgent need for climate action and transitioning away from fossil fuels to curb these climate-related disasters.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-66237960