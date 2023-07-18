Colombian mudslide: Children swept away as river burst its banks

At least 14 people, including three children aged 12, 10, and six, were killed in Colombia when a river overflowed, causing mudslides that destroyed homes in Quetame, southeast of Bogotá. The heavy rainfall led to rising water levels and mudslides, resulting in the destruction of at least 20 homes in the Naranjal area. Rescue workers are searching for a dozen missing individuals, and a bridge linking Bogotá with Villavicencio has been destroyed. Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his condolences, and video footage captured the devastating impact of the fast-flowing river sweeping away houses.

