Russian leadership suffers ‘friction and confusion’ since mutiny, US general says

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that Russian leadership is experiencing a significant amount of ‘”friction and confusion” following the Wagner group’s brief mutiny last month. The impact of internal turmoil on the front lines in Ukraine is still uncertain. The general added that conflict at senior levels in Russia’s government and military will likely cause issues for the country further down the line. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov were targeted by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in hostile speeches, but both men remain in their current positions. The location of the now-exiled Wagner leader remains unclear, and he reportedly continues to travel between Belarus and Russia.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/friction-confusion-among-russian-leadership-since-mutiny-us-general-2023-07-13/