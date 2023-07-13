Egypt president, Ethiopia PM aiming to finalize dam agreement within four months

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met on Thursday to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and its rules of operations. The two leaders sought to initiate urgent negotiations between their countries and Sudan, and want to finalize agreements within four months. Egypt and Ethiopia have butted heads for years over the construction of the massive hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile. The river is a primary water source for Sudan and Egypt. Despite heightened tensions over the dam in the past, it appears the two leaders are committed to a peaceful compromise.

