North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile after threatening US

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew for over an hour before landing in the sea west of Japan. The launch follows North Korea’s threats of retaliation against US spy plane incursions and its attempt to shoot down such planes. Security concerns have escalated as North Korea has conducted numerous missile launches and tested new weapons. The US and South Korea have increased joint military drills in response. The launch has been condemned by South Korea and the US, highlighting its violation of UN Security Council resolutions. North Korea’s actions are seen as a pattern to rally domestic support and disrupt diplomatic coordination.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66172284