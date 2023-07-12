Bulgari apologises to China after Taiwan listing sparks fury

Luxury fashion brand Bulgari has issued an apology to China for listing Taiwan as a country on its website. The brand posted the apology on China’s social media platform Weibo, expressing respect for China’s sovereignty. Brands that refer to Taiwan as a separate country often face backlash and boycotts from the Chinese government and internet users. Bulgari corrected the mistake on its website and apologized for the oversight. Chinese social media users demanded that the apology be posted on the brand’s international platforms as well. Other international brands have faced similar controversies and have apologized for offending China’s geopolitical sensitivities in the past.

