US to move forward with transfer of F-16 jets to Turkey

A day after Ankara gave approval for Sweden to join NATO, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced the U.S. will move forward with transferring F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Turkey requested $20 billion worth of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters and 80 modernization kits in October 2021.

Both Turkish and U.S. officials have rejected notions that Ankara’s approval of Sweden’s NATO accession was linked in any way to the fighter jet sale. Ankara stated they felt Sweden was not in agreement with Turkey’s foreign agenda, mainly referencing the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). A joint statement from Turkey and Sweden announced it would not support Kurdish groups. Russian officials stated Sweden’s NATO accession is a threat to Russian security and that Moscow will have to respond.

