Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transhipment

The Indonesian Coast Guard (Bakamla) announced on Tuesday it has seized an Iranian-flagged tanker involved in illegal crude oil transshipment. In a statement, Bakamla outlined how MT Arman 114 was carrying 272,569 metric tons of light crude oil. The ship was spotted transferring oil to another vessel, the Cameroon-flagged MT STinos, without authorization. MT Arman is additionally suspected of breaking a number of maritime standards, including turning off its identifying system and sailing without a port clearance or a flag.

