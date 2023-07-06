US accuses Russia of ‘harassing’ drones in Syria, releases video

The United States has accused Russian fighter jets of engaging in unsafe and unprofessional behavior by flying dangerously close to US drones over Syria. Footage released by the US Air Forces Central showed a Russian SU-35 fighter approaching a MQ-9 Reaper drone, deploying parachute flares, and forcing the drone to take evasive action. The incident, which occurred during a mission against ISIS, threatened the safety of both US and Russian forces and increased the risk of escalation or miscalculation. The exact location of the encounters was not disclosed.

