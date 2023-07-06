UN wants more access to Ukraine nuclear plant amid sabotage warnings

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called for increased access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, as concerns about sabotage by Russia and Ukraine mount. The IAEA seeks access to confirm the absence of mines or explosives at the site amid tensions and allegations between the two countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of placing objects resembling explosives on the plant’s power units, while Russia claimed that Ukraine was planning sabotage. The IAEA expressed the need for additional access to clarify the situation, emphasizing the importance of inspecting specific areas of the plant.

