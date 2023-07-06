Ukraine war: Three dead in Russian rocket strike on Lviv, says mayor

A Russian rocket has hit an apartment building in Lviv, Ukraine, killing at least three people and injuring eight others. The attack is described as one of the biggest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky promised a strong response, while Russia’s military has not commented on the incident. Lviv has been targeted by previous Russian assaults, including a drone attack on critical infrastructure. This attack follows a recent incident in Kramatorsk where a restaurant and shopping center were struck, resulting in the death of 13 people, including children.

