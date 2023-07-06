Jenin: Palestinians fear escalation after destructive West Bank assault

The Israeli army’s recent assault on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank has caused massive destruction, with missile strikes, gun battles, and bulldozing by Israeli troops. Residents are now assessing the damage and mourning the deaths of Palestinians killed in the operation. The situation has raised fears of further violence and a collapse of political solutions, as Palestinian militants vow revenge and Israeli forces continue their operations. The city of Jenin has already slipped out of the control of the Palestinian Authority, and there are concerns that the West Bank may experience intensified military attacks and security crackdowns, similar to the situation in Gaza.

