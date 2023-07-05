North Korean satellite wasn’t advanced enough to conduct reconnaissance from space, Seoul says

North Korea claimed its recently launched satellite was capable of conducting military reconnaissance from space. After the rocket carrying the satellite crashed into the ocean, South Korea’s military salvaged the wreckage to evaluate the satellite’s capabilities. The 36-day operation that involved ships, aircraft, and divers concluded on Wednesday.

South Korea was able to recover key parts of the rocket and satellite. South Korean and U.S. experts determined the satellite was unable to conduct any sort of military reconnaissance at all. According to North Korea’s state media, the rocket failed after the first and second stages separated, and the country has promised to try again after learning from its mistakes. North Korea deployed a test satellite months ago, but the imagery it provided was deemed too primitive for adequate surveillance. Kim Jong Un declared that obtaining a military spy satellite is critical to strengthening his nation’s defense.

