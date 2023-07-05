Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank’s Jenin

After conducting a large military operation in the West Bank, Israeli troops withdrew from the Palestinian city of Jenin on Tuesday. The violence left twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead. At least five of the deceased Palestinians are believed to be fighters.

Over 1,000 Israeli troops were involved in the mission, which began on Monday. Following a drone strike, Israeli troops were tasked with destroying militant infrastructure and arms in the Jenin refugee camp. The densely-occupied camp has been a focal point of violence in the West Bank for over a year. The Palestinian Red Crescent evacuated 500 families from the camp during the fighting. According to the Palestinian health ministry, around 100 people were injured. The Israeli Defense Forces reportedly found multiple explosives caches and confiscated over 1,000 weapons. A car-ramming and stabbing attack also occurred in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, which left eight people injured.

