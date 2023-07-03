Victoria Amelina: Ukrainian writer dies after Kramatorsk strike

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has died as a result of injuries sustained in a missile attack on a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk. She was dining with a group of Colombian journalists when the Russian missile struck, causing her fatal wound. Amelina, known for documenting war crimes and working with children affected by the conflict, is the 13th person to die in the attack. Human rights activists have condemned the incident as a war crime. Amelina’s contributions to exposing Russia’s war crimes and her upcoming book on the subject highlight her dedication to shedding light on the realities of the conflict.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66083275