France teen’s family tell BBC police use of lethal force must change

The family of the French teenager shot by police expressed their desire for his death not to incite riots but emphasized the need for changes in the law regarding the use of lethal force during traffic stops. The relative stated that the riots and violence that ensued did not honor the memory of the deceased and called for peaceful demonstrations instead. They urged for improved police training, stricter weapons regulation, and a review of the law allowing police to use deadly force in cases of noncompliance at traffic stops.

Critics argue that the increased shootings during traffic stops are a consequence of a 2017 change in France’s penal code, which broadened the scope for firearm usage. So far this year, three people have been killed in police traffic stops, with most victims being of black or Arab origin. The family expressed the need for calm and reflection amidst the ongoing chaos and discouraged further destruction and violence.



Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66080505