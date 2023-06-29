Kramatorsk: Alleged Russian spy to be charged over deadly strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that an alleged Russian agent involved in the deadly missile attack in Kramatorsk will be charged with treason, emphasizing that those aiding Russia in destroying lives should face the “maximum penalty.” The attack resulted in the death of twelve individuals, including three teenagers. Ukraine claims that the suspect, a resident of Kramatorsk, sent video footage of the targeted restaurant to the Russian military before the strike. The city, under Ukrainian control but near Russian-occupied areas, has been the site of previous attacks.

