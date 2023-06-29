150 arrested in new France protests over teen’s police killing

Protests erupted in Paris and other cities in response to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy by French police during a traffic check in Nanterre. The incident, captured on video, has sparked renewed calls to address what activists view as systemic police abuse. Despite increased security measures and appeals for calm, the unrest continued, leading to arrests. The victim’s surname has not been disclosed, and his mother has organized a silent march in his memory.

