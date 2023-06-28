US targets Wagner Group in curbs on gold firms suspected of funding mercenary force

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on firms suspected of engaging in gold dealings with the Wagner Group. The four companies are Midas Ressources SARLU (CAR), Diamville SAU (CAR), Industrial Resources General Trading (UAE), and Limited Liability Company DM (RUS). All are accused of working with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to maintain or expand forces in Ukraine and various African nations.

The United States will pursue the Wagner Group’s financing sources to impede its violent operations, according to Brian Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. The U.S. State Department added that the sanctions are unrelated to Wagner’s recent uprising in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Prigozhin’s lucrative catering company will be investigated following last week’s events. He also noted that Prigozhin and Wagner received almost $2 billion in state funding last year. Relations between Putin, Prigozhin, and Belarus’ Lukashenko remain unclear as Wagner’s operation continues to deteriorate.

