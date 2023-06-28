Mexico proposes handing control of capital airport to its navy

Mexico is likely to transfer control of Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to its navy. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador supports increased military presence in aviation security, and claims involvement has already reduced drug trafficking. The transportation ministry currently manages the airport.

Navy director Carlos Velazques stated that when the navy manages airport security, passengers follow rules and are more disciplined. AICM tax revenues are currently used to pay off bondholders who financed an airport that was canceled by President Obrador. Instead, he built Felipe Angeles airport outside Mexico City, which primarily serves as a military base due to its infrequent public use. Velazques said airport authorities are looking to repurpose airport-use tax revenues. AICM transported almost 4 million passengers last month.

