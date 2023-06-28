China signs pact with ‘friend and partner’ New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins signed a new cooperative arrangement during a week-long visit to China. Hipkins seeks to increase market access and boost New Zealand exports to China, represented by Premier Li Qiang. The joint declaration promises to strengthen trade in e-commerce, the green economy, and new energy vehicle industries.

The two representatives also discussed their relationship in regard to food security and agriculture issues. Many U.S. allies, such as Canada and Australia, have strained relationships with the world’s second-largest economy. New Zealand, however, has had a more peaceful China strategy which included an upgraded free trade pact last year. Chinese President Xi Jinping told Hipkins on Tuesday that China is prepared to cultivate a long-term strategic partnership with New Zealand. Hipkins released a statement on an official New Zealand website in which he addressed human rights concerns with China.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-signs-pacts-with-friend-partner-new-zealand-2023-06-28/