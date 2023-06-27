Wagner mutiny: Prigozhin’s soldiers rage while others cry conspiracy

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, has faced backlash from his mercenaries and their relatives following his decision to halt the march on Moscow and withdraw from Rostov. Messages on Telegram channels, popular among Wagner soldiers and pro-war circles in Russia, expressed anger and betrayal towards Prigozhin. Influencers who previously supported him remained relatively silent during the mutiny, with some blaming Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the bloodshed. Conspiracy theories speculating on staged coups and loyalty tests gained traction on social media. Prigozhin’s reputation suffered, and his last public comment continued to fuel speculation.

