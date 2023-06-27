Syria: New Captagon drug trade link to top officials found

A joint investigation by BBC News Arabic and OCCRP has revealed new connections between the multi-billion dollar Captagon drug trade and leading members of the Syrian Armed Forces and President Bashar al-Assad’s family. Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine-like drug, has spread from the Middle East to Europe, Africa, and Asia. Despite sanctions imposed on individuals involved in the trade, evidence suggests the involvement of additional senior Syrian officials. The investigation uncovered messages indicating the participation of Hezbollah and the Syrian military in the production and distribution of Captagon. Syria’s economy heavily relies on the drug trade, with the Assad regime potentially unable to survive if Captagon revenues were disrupted.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-66002450